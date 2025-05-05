Firefighters stop forward progress of vegetation fire between Vacaville and Winters

SOLANO COUNTY – Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire between Winters and Vacaville as gusty winds blow through the region on Monday.

The fire is burning near Putah Creek Road and Olive School Lane.

The fire had grown to around five to six acres as of around 1:30 p.m., Cal Fire said. By the time the forward progress of the fire was stopped, officials said the fire was just under 17 acres.

No injuries have been reported and no buildings were destroyed, Cal Fire said.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.

Crews from Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit responded to the scene, along with units from the Vacaville Fire Protection District and Winters Fire.

