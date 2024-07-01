Propane truck fire on southbound Hwy 101 near Morgan Hill closes lanes for hours

The California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire responded to the scene of a propane truck fire on southbound U.S. Highway 101 Monday afternoon near Morgan Hill that closed lanes of the freeway for hours, according to authorities.

Reports of a truck carrying propane that caught fire just south of the Cochrane Road exit came in at approximately 1:24 p.m. Monday, causing the shutdown of all lanes while crews responded.

US-101 southbound, just north of Cochrane Road, is currently closed due to a vehicle fire. Please avoid the area and use alternative routes such as Monterey Road. pic.twitter.com/ujRDhbQlTb — CHP Hollister-Gilroy (@gilroy_chp) July 1, 2024

As of 2:40 p.m. CHP officials said one lane of the three-lane portion of the highway was open and southbound traffic is being diverted to Coyote Creek Golf Road.

Authorities said all lanes had reopened as of shortly before 4 p.m. and the incident was cleared. There were no reports of injuries.