Propane truck fire on southbound Hwy 101 near Morgan Hill closes lanes for hours
The California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire responded to the scene of a propane truck fire on southbound U.S. Highway 101 Monday afternoon near Morgan Hill that closed lanes of the freeway for hours, according to authorities.
Reports of a truck carrying propane that caught fire just south of the Cochrane Road exit came in at approximately 1:24 p.m. Monday, causing the shutdown of all lanes while crews responded.
As of 2:40 p.m. CHP officials said one lane of the three-lane portion of the highway was open and southbound traffic is being diverted to Coyote Creek Golf Road.
Authorities said all lanes had reopened as of shortly before 4 p.m. and the incident was cleared. There were no reports of injuries.