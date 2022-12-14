Program helps get expiring but still edible foods to those in need

'Fresh Rescue' program collects unsold food from Bay Area markets for those in need

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Bay Area program is putting a big dent in the fight against hunger by turning unwanted food into a critical resource.

Benny Pausanos gets into his truck each morning and heads out from the SF-Marin Food Bank parking lot with a mission.

There's a need to fill it up by day's end to help feed others.

"They are trying to survive. Part of our job is to get food out to these places," said Pausanos.

Pausanos has been picking up donated items from grocery stores big and small for the "Fresh Rescue" program for 12 years as a driver for SF-Marin Food Bank.

The food is usually close to expiration, but perfectly edible. He carefully packs it up, knowing it will be part of a meal for someone who can use it it.

"There are some people I know who have struggled and are trying to make due each and every day to make sure they're eating," said Pausanos as he drives from place to place with purpose.

"Some of them I believe don't even know there's an avenue that allows them to reach out and get food," said Pausanos.

The SF-Marin Food Bank says the Fresh Rescue program collected more than one million pounds of food last year.

"It's going to help a lot of families," said Pausanos.

Once all that food comes back to the shop floor, it's time to unload and stack.

The program mainly serves agency partners like soup kitchens that don't necessarily have pantries, but need food for outreach, including after-care programs and congregate meals.

"What we do is feed the program that feeds the people," explained SF-Marin Food Bank shop floor manager Henry Randolph.

Food prices have soared with inflation hitting pocketbooks hard, including agencies dedicated to addressing food insecurity.

The food Benny picks up is sold for a few cents per pound. Benny delivers it with a smile.

For hours each day, he loads and unloads. But for every box he picks up, no matter how heavy of a lift, there's gratification knowing it will uplift someone who needs it.

"It's being provided and distributed to people in need," said Pausanos.

It takes a dedicated team to end hunger together. Benny and the SF-Marin Food Bank pick up five times a week.

Among the companies that participate in and donate to the Fresh Rescue program are Trader Joe's, Target, and Whole Foods.