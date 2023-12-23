Pro-Palestinian protest disrupts holiday shopping in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched right into the middle of the holiday shopping rush in downtown San Francisco Saturday.

Video from Citizen App showed a person carrying a sign climb up the Christmas tree in Union Square. A witness told KPIX everything was fairly calm until some protesters ventured onto the ice rink.

Police started making arrests but the demonstration soon got out of hand as demonstrators pushed back against the officers.

The rally started on Market Street as marchers demanded the federal government stop providing funding to Israel. A demonstrator told KPIX that disrupting holiday shopping was the entire point.

Police have not yet detailed how many people were arrested.