President Biden begins Day 2 of San Francisco Bay Area fundraising visit

President Biden lands at Moffett Field for start of two-day campaign trip

President Joe Biden woke up in San Francisco Wednesday morning for Day 2 of his fundraising visit following an event last night on the Peninsula.

The fundraiser Tuesday was hosted by billionaire couple Mark Heising and Liz Simons at their mansion in Atherton. The sold-out event required campaign donations ranging from $5,000 to $100,000, according to the event website.

President Joe Biden greets his supporters after arriving at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View, California, September 26, 2023. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Later on Wednesday, Biden was scheduled to attend two campaign receptions. One is reportedly in San Francisco hosted by Democratic fundraiser Gretchen Sisson, wife of Facebook co-founder Andrew McCollum.

According to The White House, the president was scheduled to attend two private campaign events before leaving the Bay Area for Phoenix.

Biden arrived at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View Tuesday afternoon aboard Air Force One and after some meet-and-greet activity at the airfield, he was whisked away to the event in Atherton.

Biden spoke for about 20 minutes at the fundraiser and touted his administration's achievements, and at one point referred to the many quips by pundits about his age.

"When I took office the nation was flat on its back, but with age hopefully comes a little bit of wisdom," said Biden.

"I'm running because the most important freedoms we have now are at stake," he said.

Also on Wednesday, the president was set to meet with his Council of Advisors on Science and Technology to preview a new executive order on artificial intelligence designed to seize the opportunities and manage the risks presented by A.I. That meeting was scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

In San Francisco Wednesday, there were road closures in place around the Fairmont Hotel on Nob Hill where the president is reportedly staying.

The White House says President Biden would depart the Bay Area from San Francisco International Airport at 6:35 p.m. PT.

The president was last in the region in June for a three-day trip. During that visit, he met with tech leaders to discuss artificial intelligence technology, announced a $600 million investment in climate change adaptation strategies around the country, and went to two campaign events in Los Gatos and Atherton.