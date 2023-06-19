Watch CBS News
Watch Live: President Biden delivers remarks on climate change during Bay Area visit

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

President Joe Biden arrived in the Bay Area on Monday afternoon, with plans to visit a nature preserve in Palo Alto and announce more than $600 million for climate adaption projects.

Air Force One arrived at Moffett Federal Airfield at around 12:30 p.m. 

California Governor Gavin Newsom greets President Joe Biden at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View, June 19, 2023. CBS

The president was set to tour coastal wetlands in Palo Alto and deliver remarks about creating jobs to tackle the climate crisis, at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve.

After that, Biden is scheduled to attend two campaign fundraisers, in Los Gatos and Atherton.

June 19, 2023

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

