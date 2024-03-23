Powerball jackpot grows to $800 million after no winner in Saturday night's drawing

Combined jackpots surpass $1.5 billion Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots surpass $1.5 billion combined 03:11

The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $800 million after there was no winner in Saturday's drawing, Powerball said.

No ticket matched all six number drawn, which were 6, 23, 25, 34, 51 and a Powerball of 3. Five taickets matched all five white balls and won $1 million prizes. The $1 million tickets were sold in California, Flordia, Indiana, Texas and Washington, Powerball said.

As of Sunday morning, the jackpot has an estimated cash value of $384.8 million. The jackpot is the sixth-largest prize in the history of the game.

There has not been a grand prize winner since New Year's Day, and Saturday's drawing was the 35th since that date.

The annuity option consists of 30 annual payments that increase by 5% each year. According to the lottery analysis site USAMega, those payments would average about $25 million per year before taxes.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The U.S. finds itself yet again in the grips of lottery fever, as the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.1 billion. No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since Dec. 8, and the next drawing takes place Tuesday night.

The frequency of large jackpots has surged for both Powerball and Mega Millions in recent years as both games doubled ticket prices and lowered odds.

Last August, a single winning ticket was sold in Neptune, Florida, for a $1.6 billion jackpot, the largest in Mega Millions history, and the third-largest in lottery history.

In February 2023, a winning ticket sold near Los Angeles claimed a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, the largest in lottery history.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. Eastern.