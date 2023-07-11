Powerball jackpot jumps to estimated $675 million ahead of Monday's drawing

SACRAMENTO -- A spike in ticket sales has pushed the jackpot for Monday's Powerball lottery drawing to an estimated $675 million, according to California Lottery officials.

The official California Lottery Twitter account posted about the increased jackpot Monday afternoon.

#BREAKING: Tonight's estimated #Powerball #jackpot has gone up to $675 million! Ticket sales are getting stronger, which is great for #CaliforniaEducation w/ 80 cents from every ticket sold helping fund public schools. 🏫😍https://t.co/sj0YeXzkBo — CA Lottery Press (@calotterypress) July 10, 2023

There was no winner on Saturday for the then $615 million jackpot -- the 10th largest Powerball prize in history -- though one lucky Stockton resident won a seven-figure prize.

The California Lottery said someone in Stockton matched five out of the six numbers, snagging a prize worth $2.6 million.

Saturday's jackpot had a $310.6 million lump-sum cash value, according to a Powerball news release.

The winner would have been able to choose between the annuitized $615 million prize over 30 years or to take the lump-sum payment. Both prizes are before taxes, according to lottery officials.

No one has won Powerball since April 19, when a ticket in Ohio brought a prize of $252.6 million. There have been 34 straight drawings without a jackpot winner.

The game's abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.

The drawing will be held Monday night at 7:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.