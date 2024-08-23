Power problems plague Muttville senior dog rescue in San Francisco

A San Francisco animal rescue has been limiting the number of dogs it takes in because of recent electrical issues.

Muttville Senior Dog Rescue is in the process of moving to a newly renovated building but the new site overloaded PG&E's electric system.

Founder and CEO of Muttville Sherri Franklin says they moved in at the end of July. On August 1st, the shelter abruptly lost power. Since then, they've been working with PG&E to get everything back up and running.

"We appreciate and understand Muttville's valuable contribution to the community, and its service on behalf of vulnerable dogs," said PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian.

"PG&E energized Muttville on Tuesday, Aug. 20, following Muttville's signing of the load-limiting agreement on Friday, Aug. 16. PG&E worked extensively with Muttville to provide guidance on steps needed to ensure safe, reliable and timely electric service. However, Muttville's electric demand went beyond the load limit, and PG&E was not informed of the change. The higher-than-expected demand overloaded PG&E's circuit twice, damaging PG&E's equipment and causing potential safety and reliability issues for surrounding customers. Once Muttville signed the load-limiting agreement last week, PG&E was able to schedule crews to reestablish service that was deactivated due to these overloading emergencies. PG&E continues to work with Muttville and their contractor on a long-term plan to safely deliver electricity in the future."

Franklin said they currently have enough power to operate the lights and Internet, but their veterinary clinic is still in the dark.

"This is our vet clinic right here, it's sitting there with everything we need," she explained. "Except for our dogs and our vet."

Muttville is renting a clinic by the day, it takes about an hour to get a dog to that location. Due to the limited electricity and access to care, they have been limited in the number of dogs they can help.

"The PG&E issue has cut our intake by about 75%," said Franklin. "It has impacted many dogs that would have come to Muttville that didn't come to Muttville. It's frustrating is what it is."

Franklin is concerned some dogs may have been euthanized at another shelter because they couldn't take them in. Some dogs are still at their old facility at 255 Alabama Street, but they will be closing that next week and moving all their animals to 750 Florida Street.

"We wanted to make this space friendly to senior citizens, to families, to children, so when they come in they fall in love," said Franklin.

Saturday will be the last adoption event at their old facility, then they will completely move into the new one with hopes of it being full operational soon.