Power pole fire closes Hwy 9 north of Boulder Creek, causing outage in area

A power pole caught fire on state Highway 9 in Santa Cruz County on Thursday afternoon, causing the highway to be shut down north of Boulder Creek.

Drivers were asked by the California Highway Patrol to avoid Highway 9 at Fern Drive in a message on the social media site X at about 12:45 p.m.

Traffic Alert: HWY 9 at Fern Dr. is currently shut down due to a power pole on fire. Please avoid the area and stay tuned for updates on when the road will reopen. — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) July 4, 2024

About 650 PG&E customers lost power in the area at about 12:30 p.m., but the cause was not yet confirmed, according to PG&E's live outage map.

As of 1:10 p.m., there was no estimate for when power would be restored.