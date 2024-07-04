Watch CBS News
Power pole fire closes Hwy 9 north of Boulder Creek, causing outage in area

A power pole caught fire on state Highway 9 in Santa Cruz County on Thursday afternoon, causing the highway to be shut down north of Boulder Creek. 

Drivers were asked by the California Highway Patrol to avoid Highway 9 at Fern Drive in a message on the social media site X at about 12:45 p.m. 

About 650 PG&E customers lost power in the area at about 12:30 p.m., but the cause was not yet confirmed, according to PG&E's live outage map. 

As of 1:10 p.m., there was no estimate for when power would be restored.

