Power outages trigger school closures across the Bay Area

DANVILLE -- The lingering effects of power outages triggered by Tuesday's fierce windstorm led to school closing across the Bay Area on Wednesday.

Cupertino Union School District

Miller Middle

Hyde Middle

Kennedy Middle

Collins Elementary

De Vargas Elementary

Dilworth Elementary

Eaton Elementary

Faria Elementary

Garden Gate Elementary

Lincoln Elementary

McAuliffe Elementary

Montclaire Elementary

Muir Elementary

Murdock-Portal Elementary

Nimitz Elementary

Stocklmeir Elementary

DeAnza College

All in-person classes and services will be suspended at the campus for Wednesday

Fremont Union High District

Cupertino High School: school remains open, and on testing schedule

Fremont High School: school is closed March 15

Homestead High School: school remains open, and on testing schedule

Lynbrook High School: school is closed March 15

Monta Vista High School: school is closed March 15

Educational Options (postsecondary including LYNCS, customized learning program, educational options resource, community school): school is closed March 15

Middle College at DeAnza: FUHSD classes cancelled and De Anza campus closed

Mt. Diablo School District

Bancroft Elementary

Cambridge Elementary

Fair Oaks Elementary

Gregory Gardens Elementary

Highlands Elementary

Oak Grove Middle School

Olympic High School

Preschool Assessment Center

Pine Hollow Middle School

Pleasant Hill Middle School

Robert Shearer Preschool

Valle Verde Elementary

Walnut Acres Elementary

Westwood Elementary

Woodside Elementary

Ygnacio Valley High School

"In order to maintain a safe facility for our students, we have made the difficult decision to close only the affected schools listed below for today, Wednesday, March 15," district officials said. "However, staff should report to your sites to assist with supervision of students who may not have received the District's notification to parents this morning, and then work with principals on work location arrangements for the day, once students are accounted for safely."

Campbell Union High School District

Prospect High School in Saratoga

Westmont High School in Campbell

