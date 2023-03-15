Power outages trigger school closures across the Bay Area

Watch CBS News
DANVILLE -- The lingering effects of power outages triggered by Tuesday's fierce windstorm led to school closing across the Bay Area on Wednesday.

Cupertino Union School District

  • Miller Middle
  • Hyde Middle
  • Kennedy Middle
  • Collins Elementary
  • De Vargas Elementary
  • Dilworth Elementary
  • Eaton Elementary
  • Faria Elementary
  • Garden Gate Elementary
  • Lincoln Elementary
  • McAuliffe Elementary
  • Montclaire Elementary
  • Muir Elementary
  • Murdock-Portal Elementary
  • Nimitz Elementary
  • Stocklmeir Elementary

DeAnza  College

All in-person classes and services will be suspended at the campus for Wednesday

Fremont Union High District

  • Cupertino High School: school remains open, and on testing schedule
  • Fremont High School: school is closed March 15
  • Homestead High School: school remains open, and on testing schedule
  • Lynbrook High School: school is closed March 15
  • Monta Vista High School: school is closed March 15
  • Educational Options (postsecondary including LYNCS, customized learning program, educational options resource, community school): school is closed March 15
  • Middle College at DeAnza: FUHSD classes cancelled and De Anza campus closed

Mt. Diablo School District  

  • Bancroft Elementary
  • Cambridge Elementary
  • Fair Oaks Elementary
  • Gregory Gardens Elementary
  • Highlands Elementary
  • Oak Grove Middle School
  • Olympic High School
  • Preschool Assessment Center
  • Pine Hollow Middle School
  • Pleasant Hill Middle School
  • Robert Shearer Preschool
  • Valle Verde Elementary
  • Walnut Acres Elementary
  • Westwood Elementary
  • Woodside Elementary
  • Ygnacio Valley High School  

"In order to maintain a safe facility for our students, we have made the difficult decision to close only the affected schools listed below for today, Wednesday, March 15," district officials said. "However, staff should report to your sites to assist with supervision of students who may not have received the District's notification to parents this morning, and then work with principals on work location arrangements for the day, once students are accounted for safely." 

Campbell Union High School District

  • Prospect High School in Saratoga
  • Westmont High School in Campbell

