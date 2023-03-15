Video: Tree falls on Redwood City home during interview with neighbor

REDWOOD CITY -- With all of the trees being blown over across the Bay Area due to Tuesday's high winds, it is not surprising that a KPIX camera captured the moment a falling crashed into a home on the Peninsula.

The ground is already so saturated from the long string of rainstorms that have hit the region since late December, the root structures of many trees have been loosened in recent weeks. Winds were gusting upwards of 70 mph at some peaks during the worst of Tuesday's storm, bringing down an alarming number of trees during the afternoon.

Redwood City tree falls into home during interview. CBS

The incident in Redwood City happened at around 2 p.m. right as KPIX photographer Rick Villaroman was talking to a resident about the winds.

"My neighbor Dan, we were watching next door. I heard the heavy winds and we were standing out here watching this eucalyptus. I started to tell him, 'It looks like it's leaning,'" he said gesturing to the tree before a creaking sound made him pause.

"There it goes! There it goes! Oh my god!" he shouted.

"Anyway, there goes my neighbor's house," he added after the tree came to a rest.

Thankfully no one was inside that home and no injuries were reported. So far there was no word on the extent of the damage to the home.