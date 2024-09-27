Possible stabbing at South San Francisco High under investigation

Police have been called to South San Francisco High School Friday afternoon to investigate a possible stabbing that has led to three students being detained, according to authorities.

South SF High possible stabbing investigation. KPIX

Police said they received the first call about the incident at the school located on the 400 block of B St. just after noon Friday. Officials had instituted a "secure campus" lockdown after the incident, but police said it has since been lifted and classes have resumed.

Aerial footage showed a South San Francisco police patrol vehicle parked outside the school. Students could also be seen walking on campus and off school grounds.

Police did not provide any specific details regarding the incident or why the individuals involved were being detained. According to South SF police, there is currently no danger to the public.

Dr. Shawnterra Moore, the superintendent of the South San Francisco Unified School District, sent a notification to families following the incident, saying that a few of the high school's students were involved in "a conflict-related incident" and that both the South San Francisco police and fire departments were notified and have responded to the campus.

"At this time, we are working closely with local law enforcement to gather as much information as possible, which we will share as soon as it becomes available," the notification read.

Authorities did not provide any additional information regarding the type of injury sustained in the incident or any details regarding the three people being detained.