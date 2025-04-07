Possible shooting outside Bay Point McDonald's under investigation

Authorities were at the scene of what appeared to be a possible shooting investigation at a McDonald's restaurant in Bay Point Monday afternoon.

Aerial footage of the crime scene showed large police presence outside the restaurant on Bailey Road with at least six Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office vehicles. The area that was cordoned off by police tape extended from the side of the McDonald's that had the drive thru into the neighboring Chevron gas station.

What appeared to be clothing along with evidence markers were on the ground near the drive-thru window.

The crime scene included officers with K-9's searching for evidence in the parking lot and behind the building as well as searching a vehicle parked at the Chevron.

CBS News Bay Area has inquired with the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office regarding the incident and has not yet received a response.