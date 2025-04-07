Watch CBS News
Possible shooting outside Bay Point McDonald's under investigation

By
Dave Pehling
Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.
Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Aerial footage of investigation outside Bay Point McDonald's
Aerial footage of investigation outside Bay Point McDonald's 00:44

Authorities were at the scene of what appeared to be a possible shooting investigation at a McDonald's restaurant in Bay Point Monday afternoon.

Aerial footage of the crime scene showed large police presence outside the restaurant on Bailey Road with at least six Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office vehicles. The area that was cordoned off by police tape extended from the side of the McDonald's that had the drive thru into the neighboring Chevron gas station. 

What appeared to be clothing along with evidence markers were on the ground near the drive-thru window.

The crime scene included officers with K-9's searching for evidence in the parking lot and behind the building as well as searching a vehicle parked at the Chevron. 

CBS News Bay Area has inquired with the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office regarding the incident and has not yet received a response.

