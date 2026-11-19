A portable building being transported by a semi-truck on Highway 1 in Monterey County ended up on the roadway after smashing into an overcrossing, the California Highway Patrol said.

The incident happened Thursday morning on southbound Highway 1 at the Highway 68/Holman overcrossing, at the eastern edge of the 17-Mile Drive just north of Carmel-By-The-Sea. The CHP said in a social media post that the portable building struck the overcrossing, and fell off the trailer into the roadway.

A modular building is seen on Highway 1 in Monterey County just south of the state Route 68/Holman overcrossing, Nov. 19, 2026. California Highway Patrol

A CHP spokesperson said no one was injured in the collision, and it was not immediately known if any citation would be issued to the truck driver. Impairment was not suspected, the spokesperson said.

Traffic on Highway 1 was being detoured at the Highway 68 exit. The estimate time of reopening the lanes was not known.

The height of the Holman overcrossing is listed at 14 feet 10 inches. The CHP urged drivers transporting oversized loads to always know the height of the load and verify the clearance heights along your route.