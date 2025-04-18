Morgan Hill police shoot man suspected of assault at Safeway store

An investigation is underway after police in Morgan Hill shot a suspect following a disturbance at a Safeway store overnight.

Morgan Hill Police officials confirm they were called to the store on Dunne Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. for a disturbance.

During their investigation, police said they found a victim who had been hurt after being attacked by 40-year-old Shaun Hillman from Van Nuys. Police said they confronted Hillman and his "subsequent actions caused officers to use force that resulted in Hillman being shot by police officers."

Morgan Hill Safeway closed after an overnight police shooting. CBS News Bay Area

Police haven't released details on the specific events that led to the shooting.

Officers said they provided first aid to Hillman until he could be transported to the hospital.

The Morgan Hill Fire Department has confirmed they responded to the scene and transported two patients to the hospital.

Hillman has been arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies including assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer.

The Safeway remains closed as of Friday afternoon.

Safeway released a statement saying, "The store remains closed at this time and will re-open as soon as we receive clearance. We are fully cooperating with the police by providing any information that will assist with their investigation."