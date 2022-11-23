Police release photo of suspect in stabbing attack in El Cerrito

EL CERRITO (KPIX) -- Police in El Cerrito have released an image of person suspected of carrying out an unprovoked stabbing attack in the parking lot of Nations Giant Hamburgers on Nov. 12.

At approximately 8:43 p.m., officers were dispatched to the hamburger restaurant at 6060 Central Ave. regarding a stabbing. Officers found a victim that had been stabbed "multiple" times in what appears to have been an unprovoked attack.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned Black or Hispanic man in his late 20s, about five feet ten inches tall, 180 pounds, with a well-trimmed mustache and goatee. He was wearing a gray hoodie and dark sweatpants. He was last seen fleeing on foot.

The suspect was armed with a folding pocket knife which has not been located.

The El Cerrito Police Department is looking for the community's help in this investigation. If you have any information about this stabbing, please call the dispatch non-emergency line at (510) 237-3233 and ask to speak with an officer, or email investigations@ci.el-cerrito.ca.us.