ANTIOCH -- Police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was fatally shot at an Antioch apartment complex on Thursday night.

The shooting was reported about 7:29 p.m. at 600 Wilbur Ave., where officers found the victim with a fatal gunshot wound in the street near the center of an apartment complex, Antioch police said.

The man's name was not released and no other information about the shooting was provided by police.