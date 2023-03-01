Watch CBS News
Police in Piedmont investigate possible shooting, reports of man down

PIEDMONT -- Police in Piedmont on Tuesday evening are investigating reported shots fired and a man down, according to authorities.

According to a Facebook post by the department's social media account, shortly after 4 p.m., police dispatch received multiple calls reporting shots fired with a man down in the area of Warfield and Crofton. 

Police said units were at the scene and investigating the incident, but did not provide any additional details or confirmation of any injuries. 

Several streets in the area are closed due to the active investigation, police said. The public is asked to please avoid the area until further notice.  

February 28, 2023

