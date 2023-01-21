Police arrest Windsor man who reportedly possessed loaded ghost gun

PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested a Windsor man in Petaluma on Thursday on allegations of carrying a concealed ghost gun.

Jeremy Brown, 22, was arrested after being pulled over on southbound Highway 101 at 9:11 p.m. for allegedly weaving in and out of lanes, according to a news release from the Petaluma Police Department.

An officer searched Brown's vehicle after the officer said they smelled burnt marijuana.

Brown was taken into custody and booked into Sonoma County Jail on charges that include possessing a loaded, non-serialized firearm.