Watch CBS News
Crime

Police arrest Windsor man who reportedly possessed loaded ghost gun

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now
PIX Now 13:22

PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) –  Police arrested a Windsor man in Petaluma on Thursday on allegations of carrying a concealed ghost gun. 

Jeremy Brown, 22, was arrested after being pulled over on southbound Highway 101 at 9:11 p.m. for allegedly weaving in and out of lanes, according to a news release from the Petaluma Police Department. 

An officer searched Brown's vehicle after the officer said they smelled burnt marijuana.  

Brown was taken into custody and booked into Sonoma County Jail on charges that include possessing a loaded, non-serialized firearm. 

First published on January 21, 2023 / 7:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.