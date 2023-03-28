Police arrest San Jose serial burglary suspect who targeted schools

SAN JOSE -- A 44-year-old San Jose man has been arrested in connection with a series of commercial burglaries at several schools in the East Side Union, Mount Pleasant, and Alum Rock School districts.

San Jose police said Juan Rodriguez was being held on eight counts of commercial burglary, three counts of felony vandalism, one count of possession of stolen property and one count of bringing a weapon onto school grounds.

According to investigators, from August 2022 through February 2023 the SJPD Financial Crimes Unit investigated a series of commercial burglaries at several schools.

The suspect targeted portable classrooms without alarm systems during late night and early morning hours. He pried open locked doors and stole electronic items including audio and visual equipment for hearing and vision-impaired students.

Through extensive follow-up, detectives identified Rodriguez as the primary suspect. Officers subsequently arrested him in a stolen vehicle with numerous pieces of stolen property from the involved schools.

On March 21st, detectives served a search warrant at Rodriguez's home. Stolen property from the schools was located including laptops, printers, security cameras and specialty equipment for hearing and vision-impaired students.

Detectives were now coordinating with representatives from the various schools to return the property.

Persons with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents are urged to contact Detective Doran #4511 of the SJPD's Financial Crimes Unit (FCU) - Burglary Detail at (408) 277-4631 or at 4511@sanjoseca.gov.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.