Police arrest man who allegedly assaulted female cyclist near University Village

UC Berkeley police on Friday arrested a 33-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a female bicyclist Tuesday evening near University Village, authorities said.

Police said they arrested Andrew McNear, an acquaintance of the victim, on Friday morning.

The female was riding on a pathway along the south fence line of the University Village in Albany between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday when McNear allegedly came out of some bushes and told her he was going to follow her and sexually assault her.

The victim verbally responded and continued to ride past the suspect. McNear then allegedly grabbed her from behind, pulled her off her bike, and began to take her toward the bushes.

The female used pepper spray on the suspect and escaped before reaching the bushes. She didn't suffer any physical injuries. McNear, who police said isn't affiliated with the university, allegedly fled toward Eighth Street.

Anyone with relevant information about the case can contact UC police at (510) 642-6760.

For more information on sexual violence prevention and resources, people can visit the survivor support website.