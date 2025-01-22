Suspect sought in assault of female bicyclist at University Village in Albany

A female riding her bicycle was assaulted Tuesday evening after being threatened with molestation in the University Village in Albany, according to police.

University of California, Berkeley police said that between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., a female was riding her bicycle on a pathway along the south fence line of the University Village. Authorities said the suspect reportedly came out of some bushes near the pathway and told the victim he was going to follow her and sexually assault her.

The victim verbally responded and continued to ride past the suspect. But as she did, the suspect grabbed her from behind, pulled her off her bike, and began to take her toward the bushes.

Police said the victim was able to use pepper spray on the suspect and escape before reaching the bushes. She did not suffer any injuries.

The suspect was last seen fleeing in the area of Eighth Street, according to police.

Anyone with relevant information about the case is asked to contact police at (510) 642-6760. University Village is owned and administered by UC Berkeley.