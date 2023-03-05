Police arrest 1, search for second suspect in armed robbery of Pleasant Hill cellphone store

PLEASANT HILL – Police in Concord and Pleasant Hill are searching for a suspect who may have been involved in an armed robbery at a cellphone store in Pleasant Hill on Saturday.

The Pleasant Hill Police Department received a call about a robbery at a Verizon retail store in their jurisdiction on Saturday afternoon. Two suspects entered the store, "threatened the employees that they had a gun," and stole numerous cellphones, police said.

The suspects fled in a vehicle and were located by Pleasant Hill Police in Concord, in the area of Concord Avenue and Harrison Street. When officers attempted to confront and detain the suspects, the suspects did not surrender and the driver of their vehicle "drove at" one of the officers, police said. This officer shot at the suspects' vehicle, striking the car but not the driver.

Police pursued the suspect's vehicle and the driver was ultimately arrested in Bay Point, Pleasant Hill Police said.

The second suspect fled on foot and is actively being sought by law enforcement. Concord Police have released a description of her: She is Black, 25 to 35 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, over 200 pounds, with long, black, braided hair. She is wearing a white shirt and black leggings.

She was last seen in the area of mid-block Harrison Street, south of Concord Avenue in Concord.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should notify the police at (925) 671-3220.