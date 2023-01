PIX Now -- Monday morning news headlines from the KPIX newsroom

OAKLAND -- BART trains have resumed stops on Monday morning at the Fruitvale station in Oakland, BART officials said.

Trains were bypassing the station for a brief time due to police activity. BART said trains resumed stops there about 10:25 a.m.

Information about the police activity was not released.