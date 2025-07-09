Details emerge in Bay Area stabbing over Pokémon cards, suspects arraigned

Two men who were arrested in connection with a stabbing sparked by an argument over Pokémon cards at a Bay Area store appeared in court Tuesday, prosecutors said.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe's office announced that 27-year-old Isaiah Calles and 49-year-old Miguel Angel Flores were arraigned on multiple felony charges, including assault with a deadly weapon inflicting great bodily injury and aggravated battery with serious bodily injury. The pair, who are both San Francisco residents, were arrested following a July 5 incident at the GameStop store in Colma.

According to prosecutors, the Flores was first in line at the store for the release of new Pokémon cards while the victim was fifth in line.

Around 9:20 a.m., members of Flores' family along with Callas, joined Flores at the front of the line, leading to an argument between the victim and the suspects. The argument escalated to a physical fight.

Prosecutors said Flores smashed a glass mason jar containing cannabis on the victim's head. Callas picked up one of the glass shards and stabbed the victim repeatedly.

Both Flores and Callas fled the scene in separate vehicles and were arrested a short time later. Authorities said both men had blood on their hands at the time of their arrests.

The victim was transported to San Francisco General Hospital.

Prosecutors said in a statement that the victim suffered multiple stab wounds to the back, face and head. He also suffered a cranial injury, a collapsed lung and an injury to his eye that could lead to partial vision loss.

Following the incident, officers said they located videos of the incident on TikTok.

During Tuesday's hearing, Flores and Callas pled not guilty to all charges. Both men remain in custody, with bail set at $25,000 for Callas and $10,000 for Flores.

The pair are scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 13, prosecutors said.