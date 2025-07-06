Argument over Pokémon cards at Bay Area store leads to stabbing

A man in San Mateo County was attacked and stabbed over Pokémon cards at a GameStop on Saturday, Colma Police said.

Colma police said they were called to a Game Stop at 4929 Junipero Serra Blvd. just before 9:30 a.m. for a fight involving multiple people.

Police identified the suspects as 27-year-old Isaiah Calles and 49-year-old Miguel OrellanasFlores, both from San Francisco.

According to police, OrellanasFlores tried to cut in line to buy Pokémon cards, prompting an argument to break out with the victim. Police said OrellanasFlores then allegedly struck the victim in the back of the head with a glass mason jar.

Calles allegedly picked up the glass shards and stabbed the victim multiple times, police said.

Police said the two suspects then left the scene in separate cars, but officers were able to find them as the victim took photos of the vehicles and their license plates. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

Colma Police said one of the vehicles, a Honda, was located by their officers near Junipero Serra and Serramonte boulevards, and that the other vehicle, a Toyota, was found by Daly City Police at Gellert Park.

Police said the suspects were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury, battery with serious bodily injury, and conspiracy to commit a crime. They were booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

Police did not say if the two suspects were there together or how they might be connected.