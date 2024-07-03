Pleasanton man gets 15 years to life for killing, dismembering fiancé

Man found guilty in killing of Pleasanton woman who was found near Alameda shoreline

A man found guilty of slaying and dismembering his fiancé in 2023 has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, according to Alameda County prosecutors.

In a statement Tuesday, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said Joseph Roberts, 43, was also ordered to pay $19,818 in restitution for the murder of Rachel Elizabeth Imani Buckner, 27.

A jury found Roberts guilty of second-degree murder on May 13 for the death of Buckner, whose dismembered body was found inside a black garbage bag along a waterfront trail on Bay Farm Island in the city of Alameda on Aug. 29, 2023.

Evidence showed that Roberts' DNA was found on a piece of duct tape used to seal the garbage bag.

According to authorities, Roberts and Buckner shared an apartment in Pleasanton. Based on police records, officers have responded to the apartment for several welfare checks and domestic violence calls before the victim's death.

Police said Roberts never reported that Buckner was missing at the time of her disappearance.

"Words are inadequate to describe what Rachel Imani Buckner's family must be feeling in this moment after their loved one was tragically taken from them in such an unthinkable way," said

District Attorney Pamela Price. "While we hope this sentence will provide a sense of closure, no punishment will ever undo what Joseph Roberts did to Rachel and the lasting impact it will have on her family.

According to prosecutors, Roberts was credited with 300 days of time served before being transferred to San Quentin State Prison.