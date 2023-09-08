Alameda PD: Human remains identified as Pleasanton woman, arrest made

ALAMEDA – Police in Alameda have identified the remains of a person who was found near the Bay Farm Island bridge in July and announced an arrest in the case.

On July 20, officers located the remains, which were found inside a bag along the shoreline. A preliminary autopsy determined the cause of death was a homicide.

Investigators used the Missing and Unidentified Persons Database and contacted other law enforcement agencies to identify the victim, police said. With the help of DNA evidence, investigators identified the victim as 27-year-old Rachel Elizabeth Imani Buckner of Pleasanton.

Police said additional evidence helped identify a primary suspect in Buckner's death. On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals, along with Alameda and Pleasanton Police, arrested a 42-year-old Pleasanton man.

"Since July, APD has worked tirelessly to identify the involved parties and understand the series of events that led to this death," police said Thursday.

While an arrest was made, police said a joint investigation with Pleasanton Police and the FBI would continue.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Alameda Police Department at 510-337-8402.