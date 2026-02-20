Suspect in Pleasanton double homicide arrested in San Jose; burglary reported at victims' home

A suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman and her adult son in Pleasanton was arrested in San Jose, police said Friday.

The shooting happened on Wednesday morning inside a home on Joanne Circle and Parkside Drive, just north of Ken Mercer Sports Park. The Pleasanton Police Department said in a press release that following the shooting, detectives identified 31-year-old Allen Swadley of San Jose as the suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Late Thursday evening, the San Jose police officers made contact with Swadley during a traffic stop following a notification from an automated license plate reader, and he was detained without incident, police said. He was transferred to Pleasanton police custody and booked at Santa Rita Jail on two counts of murder.

Police identified the victims as 67-year-old Lori Simonds and 28-year-old Evan Simonds, and said Swadley, who had no prior criminal history, had been in a recent dating relationship with a family member of the victims. Police also said investigators were still determining the motive for the crime.

Multiple guns were found in Swadley's home and vehicle, and investigators are determining if any of the firearms were used in the shooting, the department said.

"This outcome is the result of our detectives working nonstop on this case, with support from our Real-Time Information Center and allied agencies," said Police Chief Tracy Avelar in a prepared statement. "We appreciate the patience of our community as we worked through a rapidly evolving investigation, and I'm proud of the work done to keep the community safe."

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100.