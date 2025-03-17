3 vehicle burglary suspects arrested in Pleasant Hill; "large amount" stolen items found

Police officers investigating an auto burglary arrested three people Friday who are also suspected in other area auto thefts.

Pleasant Hill police said in a social media post on Friday that officers were dispatched early that morning to a possible auto burglary in progress in the Camelback neighborhood, north of Diablo Valley College. Officers arrived to find a suspect vehicle matching the description that was fleeing the area, police said.

"Following a traffic stop, three suspects were detained and a large amount of suspected stolen items were recovered," the social media post's caption said. "During the contact, a loaded firearm was recovered from the vehicle as well."

The Police Department said it was able to assist surrounding agencies with their investigations into similar auto burglaries and return property belonging to their victims.

The three unidentified suspects were booked into Martinez Detention Facility for charges including burglary and firearms charges and their cases were sent to the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office for filings, police said.