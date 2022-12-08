Pleasant Hill police arrest 2 suspects who allegedly stole from Target store

PLEASANT HILL -- Police in Pleasant Hill late Wednesday confirmed the arrest of two suspects who had allegedly stolen enough merchandise from a Target store to fill six shopping carts.

In a Facebook post from late Wednesday evening, Pleasant Hill police said an officer patrolling the parking lot for a Target store was flagged down and told three female suspects had piled items into multiple shopping carts and left the Target without paying. The location appeared to be in the Pleasant Hill Shopping Center on Contra Costa Boulevard

Items taken in Pleasant Hill Target store theft. Pleasant Hill Police Department

The post said one K9 officer ran down one of the subjects and took her into custody. A second suspect was found in the bathroom of a nearby In-N-Out Burger restaurant.

The post also included a photo showing the items crammed into multiple shopping carts that police said were recovered from the suspects' vehicle, including clothing, toys, a knife set and two Vizio televisions.

Both suspects were booked into county jail on grand theft charges. Police did not say whether they found the third suspect.