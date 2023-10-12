Pleasant Hill police arrest 11 during theft supression event

PLEASANT HILL – Police in Pleasant Hill said a theft suppression event at the Pleasant Hill Shopping Center Wednesday afternoon resulted in 11 arrests and the recovery of more than $2,500 of stolen merchandise.

The shopping center hosts Target, Ross, and HomeGoods, as well as Burlington and other stores.

Pleasant Hill police arrest 11 during theft suppression event. Pleasant Hill Police Department

Police said on social media they arrested the following suspects on suspicion of grand theft and/or petty theft: Jordan Pitts 22, of Opelika AL; Abel Garcia, 23, of Novato; Davonte Michel, 25, of Windsor; Derald Morris 65, of Pittsburg; Andrew Lopez 36, of Martinez; George Davis, 47, Pittsburg; Cayla Coleman 22, of Richmond; Lavaughna Manuel, 30, of Antioch; Ahjanae Woods 23, and Valerie Sage 65, both of Concord; and Dennis Scarcella 33, of San Francisco.

Police said they will continue battling the city's ongoing issues with organized retail crime and retail theft through the upcoming holiday season.