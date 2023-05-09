15-year-old admits to leaving firework at Pleasant Hill school that later injured boy

PLEASANT HILL -- A 15-year-old boy and his parent went to the Pleasant Hill Police Department and admitted he was the person in surveillance photos and video who brought an illegal firework to Pleasant Hill Middle School that later injured a student last month.

Police received a call at 3:05 p.m. April 17 about an explosion on a walking path near 2800 Contra Costa Blvd.

Police and paramedics found a 14-year-old boy with "significant" injuries to his hand, police said. The boy was taken to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland by ambulance for immediate treatment of his injuries, which were not life-threatening.

Investigators said the victim found the illegal firework on the ground at the middle school earlier that day. Campus video surveillance footage showed someone bringing the illegal firework onto campus around 2 p.m. on April 16.

While no one else was present, the suspect walked into one of the outdoor hallways, placed the firework on the ground, and lit the fuse, but it didn't detonate. The suspect then left campus. The victim found the firework the next day and lit it on the off-campus walkway.

Police said at the time that the suspect apparently wasn't trying to harm anyone as no bystanders were present.

Police said Tuesday the boy and his parent came to them last Friday and gave a voluntary statement that he was the person in the images. The case will be forwarded to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office for review.