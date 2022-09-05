Pleasant Hill crowd braves the heat to enjoy evening concert

PLEASANT HILL (KPIX) -- Not everyone stayed indoors to duck the heat on Sunday. Some folks in Pleasant Hill enjoyed a summer concert.

Concert organizers delayed the start of Sunday's event by about 30 minutes to keep people out of the sun. The Labor Day weekend event is the final summer concert by the lake this season.

The music brought people to their feet, despite the 101 degree heat.

"(We're) drinking a lot of water and having fun and not paying attention to how hot it is," said Stephanie May of Alameda.

If they weren't grooving to the music, people found shade fanned themselves and came prepared with coolers.

Folks in Pleasant Hill enjoyed a summer concert Sunday despite the sweltering heat wave. KPIX

"We actually just live down the street and it's one of the regular things we like to do -- come out to city hall and enjoy the outdoors," said Mike Andrews of Pleasant Hill. "I think it's great! What I really like to watch are some of the dancers out on the stage -- still got the moves!"

Some residents waited until it was a little cooler to take their pets for a walk.

Mayor Michael Harris said the city allowed people to bring more tents and coverings to keep them in the shade.

"Considering the weather, the turnout is great," Harris said. "Certainly we've had situations where we've had 800 to 1,000 people but a lot cooler weather but this is a great crowd considering the weather. Everybody likes to come to Pleasant Hill for these concerts. They're free."

Harris estimated that about 300 people made it out to enjoy the music.