4 suspects in cigarette robbery at Pleasant Hill 7-Eleven arrested after pursuit to Antioch

Four people suspected of stealing cigarettes from a delivery truck outside a Pleasant Hill 7-Eleven store Thursday were arrested, following a pursuit that led authorities to Antioch.

According to Pleasant Hill police, officers were called to the store at 601 Patterson Boulevard shortly after 2:20 p.m. on reports of a robbery in progress.

Officers said two drivers were making a scheduled delivery at the store when the suspects stole multiple cartons of cigarettes from the back of their truck. The suspects fled the scene in a stolen vehicle before police arrived.

Police said no weapons were used in the theft. No injuries were reported.

Following the theft, detectives located the vehicle traveling on Highway 4 near Concord. A police helicopter tracked the vehicle to Antioch.

Pleasant Hill police said the vehicle stopped near Fremont Elementary School.

In a separate statement, Antioch police said the driver struck a fence near "F" Street and 13th. The suspects then fled the scene on foot.

Pleasant Hill police arrived on the scene shortly after. With the help of Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies and Antioch police, all four suspects were taken into custody.

Police did not release the names of the suspects.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Investigations Bureau of Pleasant Hill police at 925-288-4630.