Business jet departing from Las Vegas crashes in Murrieta, killing 6 people

A plane has crashed near French Valley Airport in Murrieta, killing 6 people onboard.

The Cessna C550 business jet went down around 4:15 a.m. Saturday, sparking a brush fire as it engulfed in flames upon impact.

The fire burned an acre before being contained around 5:35 a.m., the Riverside County Fire Department and Cal Fire reported.

The NTSB says the six occupants from the plane were located and pronounced deceased at the scene. No identities have been released.

The FAA says the flight departed from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

Both the NTSB and the FAA are expected to investigate the cause of the crash.