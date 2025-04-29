Flight diverted to SFO after door sensor malfunctions in midair

The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed a flight from Hawaii to Colorado was diverted to San Francisco International Airport early Monday morning.

United Airlines Flight 1731 was en-route from from Kona International Airport to Denver. According to a statement from the FAA while in midair the crew got a report that a cargo door was open. The airline has confirmed they diverted the plane due to a malfunctioning door sensor.

The plane landed at SFO at 3:45 a.m. There were 360 passengers and 10 crew members onboard.

United officials said the passengers were flown to Denver on a different plane.

The FAA says they are investigating the incident.