Watch CBS News
Travel

Flight diverted to SFO after door sensor malfunctions in midair

By Melanie Corry

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now morning edition 4/29/25
PIX Now morning edition 4/29/25 13:39

The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed a flight from Hawaii to Colorado was diverted to San Francisco International Airport early Monday morning. 

United Airlines Flight 1731 was en-route from from Kona International Airport to Denver. According to a statement from the FAA while in midair the crew got a report that a cargo door was open. The airline has confirmed they diverted the plane due to a malfunctioning door sensor.

The plane landed at SFO at 3:45 a.m. There were 360 passengers and 10 crew members onboard. 

United officials said the passengers were flown to Denver on a different plane.

The FAA says they are investigating the incident.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.