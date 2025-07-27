Search continues for Monterey County plane crash victim; 2 found unresponsive

The United States Coast Guard said three people were inside a plane that crashed in Monterey County Saturday evening.

Crews found two people unresponsive, and a search for the third is ongoing, the Coast Guard said.

Just before 11 p.m., the Coast Guard Station in Monterey was alerted to a twin-engine Beechcraft that had crashed between 200-300 yards off Point Pinos.

The Coast Guard said three people were on board. A boat and helicopter crew responded to the scene and located the Beechcraft. Two people were found unresponsive and a third remains missing.

According to the Coast Guard, the plane took off from the San Carlos airport.

Pacific Grove Police said they received calls about the plane crash just after 10 p.m. and were told it crashed near the coastline of Asilomar State Beach. One Pacific Grove resident said they heard a plane circling his neighborhood and then a loud thump about 30 seconds later.

Pacific Grove Police, the Monterey Fire Department, Monterey County Sheriff's Office and San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, Cal Fire and the Coast Guard were all at the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.