Pizza chain with location near Levi's Stadium a standby for 49er players and fans

For four decades, Pizza My Heart has been a beloved fixture in the Santa Clara community, serving quality pizza and fostering a strong local spirit.

The restaurant, known for its family-style service and award-winning pies, has become a go-to spot for both San Francisco 49ers fans and local residents alike.

Chuck Hammers, the owner of the renowned pizza chain, reflects on the journey that began with a modest beach shack.

"We started on the beach with a little shack and kind of built up, and now we've got these places in Santa Clara, and we've become kind of a fun place to go to," he said.

From its humble beginnings to nearly 30 locations across the region, Hammers remains dedicated to three key pillars: pizza, community, and football.

"What this has become is a big pre-game place, right before the games. And then people pick up lots of pizzas for their tailgates. Sometimes they come and cry with their beer after the game, or they celebrate here," he noted.

Situated close to Levi's Stadium, Pizza My Heart not only caters to fans but also feeds the 49ers players weekly. His employees say Hammers' warmth is not just dedicated to diners, but also to his own team.

"Chuck really takes care of us, and what keeps us here is we feel like people. We don't feel like employees," said Mark Newton, the general manager at the Santa Clara location.

The location on Great America Parkway stands out as a vibrant hub of Niners energy throughout the year.

"We always want to be connected to our community locally, and the Niners are such a big part of it. So we are proud to be their neighbor," Hammers stated.

In a community that rallies together through thick and thin, Pizza My Heart continues to serve as a cornerstone of support and celebration for all who walk through its doors.