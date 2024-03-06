Pittsburg to address illegal dumping as it continues plaguing businesses, community

Pittsburg to focus on combating illegal dumping in its city

PITTSBURG — Hyung Kim, owner of Hair Style Beauty Supply in Pittsburg, has witnessed a persistent issue plaguing his neighborhood over the past 12 years: illegal dumping.

"There are people — I don't know what time they're coming in and bring a lot of trash. And I personally have to pick up trash in this area too," Kim expressed.

Kim's concerns were reaffirmed by the discovery of an illegal dumping spot near his store, littered with debris and trash. He emphasized the necessity for stronger actions to combat this problem.

"I think it's necessary to have extra fines or some kind of stronger action, more enforcing," Kim stated.

In response to the growing problem of illegal dumping, the Pittsburg City Council has introduced a proposed ordinance aimed at increasing fines for such offenses to $1,000 per incident — the maximum allowed by the state.

Jordan Davis, the Community and Economic Development Director for the City of Pittsburg, addressed the significance of illegal dumping, recognizing its detrimental impact on the community.

"It's become a problem all over the Bay Area. Here, we recognize the need to really do something about that," Davis stated.

The proposed ordinance would grant police the authority to hold individuals responsible for dumping trash accountable for the cost of cleanup. Additionally, the city plans to leverage license plate reader technology to identify vehicles involved in illegal dumping activities.

"We would begin enforcing it that day, and we would use the resources that we have available to try to stop illegal dumping," Davis explained.

Despite the interconnected nature of issues like trash, crime, and homelessness, Kim remains hopeful that the proposed measures will lead to positive change in the community.

"I'm always praying for that. I hope if we keep trying, it will get better," Kim expressed.