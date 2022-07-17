1 injured in Pittsburg shooting; witness describes 'machine gun' shootout

PITTSBURG -- Police in Pittsburg were investigating a shooting that injured one male victim Sunday morning after what a witness described as a shootout between two parties armed with machine guns.

Pittsburg police said officers responded to a resident on East 12th Street Sunday morning at approximately 7:20 a.m, about a shooting that had happened a few minutes earlier. Arriving officers found the shooting victim -- a 24-year-old male Pittsburg resident -- and immediately began providing medical aid to the victim.

The victim sustained a single gunshot wound to the lower body and was transported to John Muir Medical Center for emergency surgery. Police said the victim is currently listed in stable condition.

A short time later, officers located the nearby scene of the shooting, which was near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and East 10th Street across the street from Marina Vista Elementary school and the Pittsburg Chamber of Commerce office. Police said officers collected multiple items of evidence from the shooting scene and -- based on their initial investigation -- it appeared there were multiple suspects that targeted the victim.

Pittsburg police at the scene of a shooting investigation. CBS

A witness told KPIX he saw the occupants of two cars get out of their vehicles and shoot at each other with what the witness described as machine guns.

"It was scary! I'm still jittery right now man," the witness said. "I just got here and saw firecrackers and thought 'Whose setting off firecrackers?' I looked over there and these guys got out the car and were shooting at another car in front of the store. And the guy in front of the store returned fire, you know?"

A black Mercedes Benz at the scene had several bullet holes in its side as well as a shattered driver's side window. There were over 40 evidence markers visible at the scene.

"It's very scary. It's seven o'clock in the morning, Sunday morning," the witness said.

Officers spoke with witnesses at the scene and were collecting surveillance video from the area in order to identify the suspects. Police did not provide any additional information as of Sunday afternoon.

The Pittsburg Police Department is requesting the public's assistance and asks anyone with additional information to please contact the Pittsburg Police Department tip line at (925)-252-4040.