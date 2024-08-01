Pittsburg police arrest 5 for Fourth of July fatal shooting

Pittsburg police have arrested five suspects in connection with a fatal Fourth of July shooting that left a man dead.

Police received a call at 11:54 p.m. on July 4 that someone was shot in the 200 block of West 10th Street, near the intersection of West Street.

Responding officers located Markel Benson-Braggs suffering from several gunshot wounds. Officers provided immediate medical aid until paramedics arrived, but he died at the scene.

On July 12, detectives arrested 27-year-old Rohney Stewart and 21-year-old Jaylaun Stewart at a residence in Rodeo.

In collaboration with a SWAT team and the FBI, Pittsburg police executed search warrants at three different Pittsburg residences at 5 a.m. Wednesday. Officers arrested 26-year-old Israel Dezama, 21-year-old Maxamillion Holiday and 21-year-old Abraham Gomez. They also recovered evidence related to the case, police said.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Pittsburg police at (925) 646-2441 or Detective Elmore at (925) 252-4875.