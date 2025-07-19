Watch CBS News
Pilot injured after planes collide at Hollister airport

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Brandon Downs

/ CBS San Francisco

A pilot was taken to a hospital after two planes collided at the airport in Hollister on Saturday, police said. 

Officers responded to the Hollister Municipal Airport after receiving a report that two planes had collided and that one plane was on fire. 

520976689-1161004012734065-4173486598825616800-n.jpg
Hollister Police Department

By the time officers arrived, the Hollister Fire Department had already located one plane on the runway and contained the fire. 

The pilot sustained unknown injuries and was taken to a hospital. 

After speaking with witnesses, police said they located a second pilot who was uninjured. Officers said they observed minor damage to the plane. 

 The Federal Aviation Administration will be taking over the investigation. 

