Piedmont woman attacked during home robbery, police say, 2 suspects sought

Police in the East Bay community of Piedmont are searching for two suspects following a home robbery early Tuesday morning in which a woman was attacked.

Around 12:25 a.m., officers were called to a home on Scenic Avenue. Police said a resident had just returned home to find the front door open and encountered a suspect inside the home.

Meanwhile, a second suspect fled downstairs. The resident safely exited the home before calling police.

Officers arrived at the scene in under two minutes, but they were not able to find the suspects.

A woman reported to police that she was sleeping inside the home when the two suspects entered her bedroom and demanded cash. When she was unable to comply, the suspects assaulted her and ransacked the home before they were interrupted.

Police said a suspect vehicle leaving the area was identified with a license plate reader. The vehicle was found in neighboring Oakland within an hour and was towed.

Officers described the suspects in a social media post as "two Black males in their early 20s," standing about 5'10" and 6' tall. The suspects were wearing gray and black hoodies, respectively.

Anyone with additional information or who may have seen suspicious activity in the area at the time is asked to contact Piedmont police at 510-420-3000.