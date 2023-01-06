Pickup truck collides with box truck on I-80, killing one, injuring another

VALLEJO (CBS SF/BCN) – A person died and another was injured when their vehicle collided with a box truck on the shoulder of Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo on Thursday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said.

The Dodge Ram was heading west on Highway 80 near the Magazine Street off-ramp in Vallejo when it struck a box truck that was being loaded onto a tow truck around 10 a.m., CHP Officer Jason Tyhurst said.

The Dodge's passenger was killed and the driver was taken to a hospital, according to the CHP.

The collision required the closure of multiple lanes on the freeway, leaving traffic backed up to the Tennessee Avenue exit. There was no estimate yet for when the highway will reopen as of press time.