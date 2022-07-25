Physically challenged runners find fulfillment at S.F. Marathon

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Among the thousands who finished the 45th annual San Francisco Marathon on Sunday was a team of runners brought together by adversity.

"We just accomplished something big. I'm just incredibly proud of all of us," Ashley Zirkle said Sunday after completing the marathon.

Zirkle could not compete in another marathon after donating a kidney to a stranger she connected with during the pandemic. She wanted to make a difference in someone else's life and be a positive presence during such a difficult time.

"You gain someone who becomes your own support system as well," she told KPIX.

Zirkle traveled from Seattle to run as a member of the Degree Not Done Yet team. "Life is not much different post donation. You can still go out and accomplish very big things."

Sagirah Ahmed Norris, from Houston, also had to wait to return to marathon running after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018. She was told at that time that she would need a wheelchair and be dependent on others for five years. But a stem cell transplant and special training got her to San Francisco this weekend.

"I'm not done yet living my life, I'm not done yet being the best mom yet, I'm not done being the best wife I can be," Ahmed Norris said. "What makes you keep moving, what makes you keep going, what makes you not done yet no matter the challenges you've had."

Her best friend served as a guide for her throughout the race.

Michael Zampella was the third member of the team sponsored by the deodorant Degree. He suffers from a degenerative eye disease and had to leave a career in education after losing his vision. Another injury kept him from finishing his first marathon in another city but he was among the finishers in San Francisco Sunday along with Zirkle and Ahmed Norris.

"If they can do it, I can do it. What am I holding myself back from not achieving?" Desi Okeoke, U.S. director of Degree asked.

All three plan to keep going with new goals and to inspire others to realize they too are "Not Done Yet" with whatever struggles life may present.

"No matter the challenge, you can break down that barrier, knock down that obstacle," Zirkle said.