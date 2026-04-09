Philz Coffee flag policy sparks backlash in San Francisco's Castro District

Philz Coffee's move to remove the Pride flag and all other flags from their stores is brewing up some strong reaction. A group of baristas has started an online petition to reverse the company's new policy.

Some Philz coffee lovers are also saying they will take their business elsewhere.

In San Francisco's Castro District, Aegean Delights is right next door to Philz Coffee. In its front display, owner Petros Fanourgiakis proudly displays the rainbow flag.

"Since the late '70s, that flag has been a symbol of the area over the years," he said.

Fanourgiakis opened his business roughly six years ago with his wife. With pride flags displayed along Castro Street, he says this is the symbol of the neighborhood.

"To me, it represents the city," he said. "It represents this area. So, for us, if makes me feel like it's Castro right. That's kind of why we have it out there and it's famous."

In his home in Glen Park, former San Francisco Supervisor Jeff Sheehy proudly displays a hand-sewn flag given to him by the creator of the rainbow flag, Gilbert Baker.

"This means liberation," he said. "This means freedom but most importantly, love."

To him, the flag lets people know that everyone is welcome.

"Around the world, the rainbow flag is an international symbol of safety and acceptance for everybody," he said. "Not just for LGBTQ people."

Philz Coffee brewed its first cup in the Mission in 2003, but was bought by a private equity firm last year. The company released a statement by Philz Coffee CEO Mahesh Sadarangani:

"At Philz, we have always believed everyone who walks through our doors deserves to feel welcome and safe, and that belief is at the core of everything we do. Our longstanding support of the LGBTQIA+ community is unchanged. We are working toward creating a more consistent, inclusive experience across all our stores, including removing a variety of flags and other decor. This is a change in how our stores look, not in who we are. Our allyship runs deeper than what is on our walls. It shows up in who we hire, how we treat one another and in our annual Pride Month Unity celebration, which returns this June as it has every year. Unity is fundamental to how we operate."

While the company plans to remove a variety of flags and decor, some people are questioning the new policy.

"It's kind of a bummer," San Francisco resident Ash Conner said. "Like you're in the Castro. It's a historic place. There are flags everywhere."

"I understand that Philz is no longer going to have a gay flag so I'm not going to take my business there anymore," Brett Waxdeck added.

Waxdeck decided to give Aegean Delights next door a try after hearing the news, but Fanourgiakis doesn't believe another business has to fail for him to succeed.

"We always love having more customers but not at others' expense," he said. "Hopefully for us, people just come in and enjoy their time here. I love all stores being open around me. So, the more stores around me, the better."