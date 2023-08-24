Watch CBS News
Phillips 66 refinery in Rodeo experiences level 1 flaring event; black smoke expected in area

RODEO — The Phillips 66 refinery experienced a level 1 flaring incident on Wednesday afternoon, the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department said.

Level 1 is the lowest possible event level, but residents will likely see black smoke in the area.

The refinery said Phillips 66 in Rodeo experienced a steam process upset around 3:33 p.m. The flaring events are "important safety devices." 

"They safely burn excess hydrocarbon gases which cannot be recovered or recycled. Excess hydrocarbon gases are burned in the flare systems in an environmentally sound manner," Phillips 66 said.

The company said its personnel were in the area to monitor air quality.

August 23, 2023

