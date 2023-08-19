PG&E puts new backup battery system in Foresthill to minimize shutoffs

PG&E testing mobile battery energy storage system PG&E testing mobile battery energy storage system 02:07

FORESTHILL — Pacific Gas and Electric has installed a battery backup system in Foresthill in case of a public safety power shutoff (PSPS) when the fire threat is high.

The mobile battery energy storage system is a new addition that PG&E says can build a more resilient microgrid and minimize the impacts of shutoffs on customers.

A microgrid is a grouping of electric lines and infrastructure that PG&E can quickly isolate, or island, from the larger electric grid. Therefore, PG&E can provide electricity to customers within the microgrid when the surrounding lines need to be turned off for safety.

This means residents in the area without power can still utilize services for gas, food and other necessities without having to travel to another area. The areas powered in case of a shutoff will be in the general vicinity of Foresthill Road between Baltimore Mine Road and Racetrack Street.

According to the utility company, this includes Foresthill High School, which also owns the onsite 175 kW solar array, a water agency, a wellness center, a church, a gas station, a food market, the local post office, and some other businesses, facilities and community services that can continue to have power during potential PSPS events impacting the area in 2023.

According to PG&E, the microgrid can run on battery and solar only, with the diesel as a backup, and the solar it controls is owned by customers and not PG&E.

PG&E conducted a 48-hour test of the system commencing on Friday, August 18.

